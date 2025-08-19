403
Slow Wifi? Simple Tips To Boost Speed & Fix Frequent Disconnections
Effective tricks to fix WiFi connection problems, frequent disconnections, and slow speeds. Learn about router placement, the impact of metal objects, Bluetooth devices, furniture, and microwaves with web pages or videos that won't load? WiFi constantly dropping? This can seriously disrupt your work, especially when working from home. Here are some tricks to fix these issues your router away from large mirrors as they can reflect the signal. Keep metal objects away, too, as they weaken the signal. Place your router in an open area free of metal or glass Bluetooth devices away from your router. Both operate on the same 2.4 GHz frequency, and keeping them close can disrupt your WiFi signal wooden furniture can block your WiFi. If your router is enclosed, move it to an open space and adjust the antennas for a better connection ovens can weaken WiFi signals. They operate on a similar frequency and emit radiation. Move your router away from the microwave, ideally to a central location. If problems persist, contact your service provider.
