Bitcoin And Crypto Markets Squeezed By Institutional Moves As Global Volatility Surges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin and its digital currency peers lost ground over the past day as professional investors took control and volatility spiked, leaving smaller traders in wait-and-see mode.
The story emerges from market data, technical charts, and fundamental signals tracked worldwide. Bitcoin opened at $116,295 and slid to $115,009 by early morning, dropping 1.08%.
Ethereum slipped to $4,229 with a 1.79% loss, and Solana fell to $179, while Dogecoin and smaller altcoins saw even heavier drops. XRP and Binance Coin resisted the downward pull, rising 0.79% and 1.13%.
Most of this movement lined up with sharp volume increases, especially during Bitcoin's short-lived dip under $115,000. This volume spike confirms that bigger, institutional players drove trading on Monday night, not smaller, retail traders.
On the daily Bitcoin chart, the popular MACD indicator turned negative. This shift signaled that positive momentum faded and sellers now have the upper hand.
The RSI, a crowd favorite for tracking trend strength, sat close to neutral. This tells everyone that the market is neither overheated nor exhausted-just tense and ready to move.
Institutional Flows Drive Crypto as Volatility Rises
The Ichimoku cloud and Bollinger Bands both signaled rising uncertainty and declining conviction among buyers. Bitcoin's price dropped to the lower Bollinger Band, often a warning of more downside if no buyers return.
Its 50- and 100-day moving averages still pointed up, but the current price pressed against their lower edge, hinting that the uptrend is fragile. Support sits near $114,500, and resistance remains at $117,500.
Context matters. The Global Liquidity Index, shown as a yellow line on the chart, jumped early and then sank fast-a sign that investment flows and overall risk mood got shakier.
Professional ETF managers still put money into Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, but not enough to offset selling pressure or wider market anxiety about what central banks or regulators might do next.
Why does this matter globally? When big institutions steer the market, their moves ripple far beyond any one country. Their risk strategies now dominate, squeezing out casual investors and raising the stakes for everyone.
As uncertainty about future regulations and economic policy grows, money moves in waves and volatility rises. For those new to this industry, it means more price swings, sharper reactions, and fast-moving changes dictated by the world's largest financial players.
In summary, the real story is not just about prices dropping but about who's in control and how fast everything can change when global risks flare up.
This episode proves that institutional capital now sets the tone in crypto markets-a trend that tightens volatility and makes the market harder for smaller voices to influence.
