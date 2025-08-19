403
Dollar Strengthens Against Real Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty And Domestic Economic Caution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's real started Tuesday trading at R$5.4368 per dollar as volatility persisted. Authoritative sources confirm the dollar's firm performance as investors tracked peace negotiations involving U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian leaders.
Brazil's Central Bank reported the real closed the previous day at R$5.4344, marking a 0.67% increase. The currency markets responded directly to international political developments.
U.S. President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders in Washington. Trump stated they may solve the Ukraine conflict“in a week or two.”
This statement capped global risk sentiment and strengthened the U.S. dollar. The DXY dollar index, a benchmark of dollar value versus key currencies, traded above 98.00 points.
Macroeconomic data further influenced the session. The Brazilian Central Bank's IBC-Br index, which anticipates GDP, edged down 0.1% in June but posted 0.3% growth for the second quarter.
Analysts noted this result fell short of consensus expectations. Domestic economic momentum slowed as agriculture and industrial production weakened.
Service sector activity showed only modest growth. Central Bank officials confirmed a pause in the monetary tightening cycle, maintaining the Selic rate at 15% as they reassess inflation risks.
Analysis of the daily USD/BRL chart reveals continued downward pressure on the real. The pair trades below key moving averages.
The 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages hover above current prices, indicating persistent bearish sentiment. Bollinger Bands remain compressed, signaling low volatility with limited near-term directional conviction.
Dollar Holds Firm as Technicals Signal Cautious Optimism
The Global Liquidity Index, representing broader flows, continued to display high volatility, diverging from the stable price channel. This underscores persistent uncertainty.
The daily MACD sits below zero, suggesting the prevailing trend favors the dollar over the real. However, histogram bars have shortened, indicating slowing downside momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rests below 50 at 43.3, reflecting cautious market participation and absence of overbought or oversold signals.
On the 4-hour chart, recent price action shows stabilization. The MACD line has crossed above the signal line, indicating possible upward momentum for the dollar.
The RSI at 60.96 points to strengthening short-term optimism for the dollar. Fundamental and technical factors combined to support the dollar's resilience.
The market remains wary as peace talks develop and as Brazilian economic growth lags expectations. The dollar's range between R$5.41 support and R$5.46 resistance suggests traders await further confirmation before taking stronger positions.
No market makers issued major statements overnight. ETF flows remained stable with no major inflows or outflows reported.
The outlook remains watchful as global headlines shape next steps for both currencies. Traders continue to monitor both international political developments and Brazil's domestic economic signals before committing to new trends.
