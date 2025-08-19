403
Argentina's MERVAL Index Recovers Cautiously After Turbulent Drop Currency Worries Persist
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The S&P MERVAL Index opened August 19, 2025, at 2,198,382 ARS. This level follows a volatile 24-hour period. During that time, the index lost ground and then partially recovered.
The moves came amid increased uncertainty in the country's currency markets and broader macroeconomic pressures, according to official price data and charts.
Monday's session drove the index to a low of 2,185,195 and saw closing values near the session's floor. The informal blue dollar spread widened over the official rate, heightening market nerves regarding capital outflows and unstable policy signals.
The official USD/ARS rate held near 1,292.5, but demand for the blue dollar increased. Both facts stem from local market charts and the official exchange rate window.
During the last 24 hours, Argentina's equity market lagged behind peers in Brazil and Chile, which showed relatively stable closes. Abroad, US and European indices moved little, so local issues dictated the Argentine direction.
The largest winners in the session included TGNO4 (Transportadora de Gas del Norte) and GCLA (Grupo Clarín), which managed to outperform with minor gains.
Most sectors, notably financials and energy, however, suffered broad declines. BCBA:COME recorded one of the steepest drops, and BCBA:EDN exhibited year-to-date outperformance, but under current selling pressure that leadership has faded.
Chart analysis confirms these dynamics. On the four-hour MERVAL chart, price action broke below key moving averages. The 50- and 200-period SMAs are sloping downward. The price now trades near the lower Bollinger Band.
This signals increased volatility and possible short-term oversold conditions. The MACD remains negative, while selling volume faded slightly, hinting that the recent wave of panic selling may exhaust itself soon.
The RSI sits near 41, approaching traditional oversold territory and reinforcing the impression of a possible technical bounce if immediate pressures ease.
The daily chart also supports a cautious interpretation. The MERVAL failed to break back above resistance at 2,200,000 ARS and the index remains below its EMA and SMA benchmarks.
The MACD signals weakening momentum and the RSI lingers below 50, which confirms broad weakness instead of a recovery. Bollinger Bands widened earlier but now contract, indicating reduced directional conviction after last session's sharp move.
The Global Liquidity Index, shown as the yellow line, trends flat to down, and underscores limited global risk appetite or inflows into Argentine assets. As regional liquidity remains scarce, prospects for a lasting rebound appear fragile.
Volume-critical in confirming moves-remained moderate rather than panicked, which reflects caution but not mass liquidation. Peer markets in the region continued to trade sideways, so Argentina's sharp moves underline its unique vulnerabilities and capital flight risk.
Argentina's market story for this session is cautious recovery after a sharp drop, with risk skewed to the downside and only isolated stocks managing to withstand the pressure.
