403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Stocks Rally, Peso Steady: Winners In Energy, Losers In Construction, Investors Watch US Relations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian assets stood out over the last day as the peso traded firm, closing at 4,014 per US dollar. Market activity reflected resilience amid moderate external volatility and relevant local developments.
The COLCAP index finished at 1,856.83, posting a 0.61% daily gain, with a strong showing from energy and financials. These moves follow recent economic data and political events.
Both were discussed in detail in the economic analysis released the day before and again in the morning. Commerce grew during the second quarter while mining lagged, directly impacting fiscal expectations.
As covered in the official analysis titled“Colombia's economy shifting gears as commerce grows and mining slides in Q2 2025,” service and retail outperformed traditional extractive sectors.
This shift buoyed stocks linked to domestic consumption and logistics but weighed on mining-related shares. Recent political tensions between the US and Colombian leadership also featured prominently in investor sentiment.
According to“Petro and Rubio's standoff reveals deeper strains in US-Colombia partnership,” diplomatic spats have stoked investor caution, although no immediate outflows occurred overnight.
Top gainers within the session included Ecopetrol, rising 1.9%, and Bancolombia, up 1.6%, benefiting from higher oil prices and positive loan growth, respectively. Cementos Argos led the losers, dropping 1.3%, as construction sentiment soured further on soft data.
Technically, the COLCAP charts display a robust multi-session rally. Both 4-hour and daily intervals show the index above 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing the uptrend.
The MACD indicator signals strong positive momentum and no imminent reversal on either timeframe. RSI reads 82.27 on the 4-hour and 79.61 on the daily-well into overbought territory-highlighting increased bullishness and the potential for a near-term pullback.
Expanding Bollinger Bands, coupled with rising volumes, confirm sustained interest. The Global Liquidity Index, represented by the yellow line, trends upward, indicating increased global flows into Colombian risk assets.
For the peso, daily charts confirm recent gains. The MACD for USD/COP points lower, and RSI at 46.43 shows no overbought sign.
Support sits near 4,000, with resistance at 4,065. Compared with regional peers, Colombia outperformed, thanks to continued foreign inflows and steadier domestic fundamentals.
The COLCAP index finished at 1,856.83, posting a 0.61% daily gain, with a strong showing from energy and financials. These moves follow recent economic data and political events.
Both were discussed in detail in the economic analysis released the day before and again in the morning. Commerce grew during the second quarter while mining lagged, directly impacting fiscal expectations.
As covered in the official analysis titled“Colombia's economy shifting gears as commerce grows and mining slides in Q2 2025,” service and retail outperformed traditional extractive sectors.
This shift buoyed stocks linked to domestic consumption and logistics but weighed on mining-related shares. Recent political tensions between the US and Colombian leadership also featured prominently in investor sentiment.
According to“Petro and Rubio's standoff reveals deeper strains in US-Colombia partnership,” diplomatic spats have stoked investor caution, although no immediate outflows occurred overnight.
Top gainers within the session included Ecopetrol, rising 1.9%, and Bancolombia, up 1.6%, benefiting from higher oil prices and positive loan growth, respectively. Cementos Argos led the losers, dropping 1.3%, as construction sentiment soured further on soft data.
Technically, the COLCAP charts display a robust multi-session rally. Both 4-hour and daily intervals show the index above 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing the uptrend.
The MACD indicator signals strong positive momentum and no imminent reversal on either timeframe. RSI reads 82.27 on the 4-hour and 79.61 on the daily-well into overbought territory-highlighting increased bullishness and the potential for a near-term pullback.
Expanding Bollinger Bands, coupled with rising volumes, confirm sustained interest. The Global Liquidity Index, represented by the yellow line, trends upward, indicating increased global flows into Colombian risk assets.
For the peso, daily charts confirm recent gains. The MACD for USD/COP points lower, and RSI at 46.43 shows no overbought sign.
Support sits near 4,000, with resistance at 4,065. Compared with regional peers, Colombia outperformed, thanks to continued foreign inflows and steadier domestic fundamentals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment