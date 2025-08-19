403
Mexican Equities Hold Steady As Tourism Drives Growth While Peso Consolidates
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Markets turned cautious in Mexico on August 19, 2025, as investors assessed mixed short-term signals against a backdrop of strong tourism inflows and persistent security warnings.
Benchmark S&P/BMV IPC closed at 58,319.70, virtually unchanged, following limited price swings overnight. Volume held near recent averages as investors waited for new direction. The charts and indicators show a market locked in a tight range, lacking major conviction in either direction.
Recent data confirm tourism now outpaces oil as Mexico 's top foreign currency earner, a structural shift significant for domestic demand and service sectors.
However, U.S. travel advisories on cartel violence continue to raise investor caution, holding back risk appetite in consumer and travel stocks.
Trade imbalances with China also pressure industrial sentiment, although official numbers show resilient export performance in sectors linked to North America.
Technical analysis of the BMV IPC points to consolidation. On the daily chart, the index trades against moderate resistance at 59,112 and finds support above 57,500.
The last 24 hours show a flat MACD, with no clear momentum, and the RSI hovering near 59-neither overbought nor oversold. Short-term moving averages (20 and 50 period) remain close, offering little directional clue, while wide Bollinger Bands point to subdued volatility.
On the 4-hour chart, the index trades just below 58,400, held by resistance at 58,384. The MACD slips slightly, suggesting mild cooling, and the RSI at 61 remains inside neutral territory.
Volume has not spiked on recent moves, reinforcing the signal that enough conviction is missing for a breakout. The global liquidity index (yellow line) reveals some underlying volatility, but nothing dramatic; its moves mirror global risk appetite which currently lingers in“wait and see” mode.
The leading winners on the day included Industrias CH and Kimberly-Clark de México, benefiting from steady internal demand and stable supply conditions.
Among losers, PINFRA and Bolsa Mexicana de Valores corrections stood out, driven by risk-off behavior and muted corporate news.
Comparisons with peer markets, such as Brazil's Bovespa and the S&P 500, show greater stability in Mexican equities but less upside momentum amid global caution.
USDMXN, as shown on the charts, reflected similar consolidation. The peso traded between 18.74 and 18.94 per dollar in the past 24 hours. Daily and 4-hour indicators for USDMXN, including RSI and MACD, showed no clear pressure for either currency appreciation or depreciation.
Most traders instead preferred short-term bets over opening new long positions. Momentum indicators remain neutral, while Bollinger Bands contract-indicating reduced short-term volatility.
Mexican markets rely on continued tourism strength and stable remittances. Cautious global liquidity and security risks will keep price action rangebound until a new catalyst emerges.
CommentsNo comment