Guarani's Weakness Versus The Dollar Marks Brief Pause In Fundamental Strength


2025-08-19 05:00:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USD/Paraguayan Guarani opened August 19, 2025 at 7,422, reflecting a modest uptick in dollar strength after a sharp multi-week rally for the Guarani.

As official economic reports confirmed, Paraguay's exports from the services and energy sectors have offset recent agricultural losses with robust results, underlining fundamental support for the local currency.

Market sentiment in the past twenty-four hours has shifted as the dollar index (DXY) stabilized above 98. However, this move contrasts with the prevailing trend over the last several weeks.

The Guarani has shown considerable resilience, outperforming regional peers such as the Brazilian Real and the Argentine Peso. Institutional flows in recent days supported the Guarani's strength, and volumes remained balanced despite the current pause.

Chart analysis confirms that today's dip only interrupts an extended uptrend. Candlesticks from mid-July into August show steady gains for the Guarani, marked by decisive moves below 7,500.



Major moving averages-especially on the 50- and 200-day periods-still trend down, which means the recent dollar bounce is just a technical correction, not a reversal of broader market dynamics.

Key technical indicators reinforce this view. The MACD , although negative, traced a clear step toward recovery with its histogram flipping positive.

The RSI rests near the oversold boundary at 27, which often signals a market primed for a bounce, especially after a strong appreciation phase. Bollinger Bands remain wide, reflecting ongoing volatility since the Guarani 's abrupt rally.

The chart's Global Liquidity Index NDQ (yellow line) is important for context. It trended strong during the Guarani's run-up, only softening alongside global risk sentiment late this week.

Current liquidity conditions remain favorable when viewed against the previous months' foreign inflows and sustained local demand. Macroeconomic fundamentals remain solid.

Paraguay's services and hydroelectric exports remain the backbone behind recent currency performance, as confirmed by credible government data.

Foreign reserves have stayed stable and fiscal balances are managed prudently. Social and political events, such as localized protests, did not trigger any financial market reaction or currency volatility.

Today's Guarani weakness, therefore, emerges not as a new trend but as a reaction to a firmer dollar globally and temporary consolidation after an exceptional run.

The episode shows the market's natural function of profit-taking and position adjustments after extended moves. Market makers acknowledge the correction, yet signal no change to their long-term view of Guarani resilience.

Consensus expects that barring a sustained surge in US dollar momentum or surprise external shocks, the Guarani will remain fundamentally supported through the near term.

