403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guarani's Weakness Versus The Dollar Marks Brief Pause In Fundamental Strength
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USD/Paraguayan Guarani opened August 19, 2025 at 7,422, reflecting a modest uptick in dollar strength after a sharp multi-week rally for the Guarani.
As official economic reports confirmed, Paraguay's exports from the services and energy sectors have offset recent agricultural losses with robust results, underlining fundamental support for the local currency.
Market sentiment in the past twenty-four hours has shifted as the dollar index (DXY) stabilized above 98. However, this move contrasts with the prevailing trend over the last several weeks.
The Guarani has shown considerable resilience, outperforming regional peers such as the Brazilian Real and the Argentine Peso. Institutional flows in recent days supported the Guarani's strength, and volumes remained balanced despite the current pause.
Chart analysis confirms that today's dip only interrupts an extended uptrend. Candlesticks from mid-July into August show steady gains for the Guarani, marked by decisive moves below 7,500.
Major moving averages-especially on the 50- and 200-day periods-still trend down, which means the recent dollar bounce is just a technical correction, not a reversal of broader market dynamics.
Key technical indicators reinforce this view. The MACD , although negative, traced a clear step toward recovery with its histogram flipping positive.
The RSI rests near the oversold boundary at 27, which often signals a market primed for a bounce, especially after a strong appreciation phase. Bollinger Bands remain wide, reflecting ongoing volatility since the Guarani 's abrupt rally.
The chart's Global Liquidity Index NDQ (yellow line) is important for context. It trended strong during the Guarani's run-up, only softening alongside global risk sentiment late this week.
Current liquidity conditions remain favorable when viewed against the previous months' foreign inflows and sustained local demand. Macroeconomic fundamentals remain solid.
Paraguay's services and hydroelectric exports remain the backbone behind recent currency performance, as confirmed by credible government data.
Foreign reserves have stayed stable and fiscal balances are managed prudently. Social and political events, such as localized protests, did not trigger any financial market reaction or currency volatility.
Today's Guarani weakness, therefore, emerges not as a new trend but as a reaction to a firmer dollar globally and temporary consolidation after an exceptional run.
The episode shows the market's natural function of profit-taking and position adjustments after extended moves. Market makers acknowledge the correction, yet signal no change to their long-term view of Guarani resilience.
Consensus expects that barring a sustained surge in US dollar momentum or surprise external shocks, the Guarani will remain fundamentally supported through the near term.
As official economic reports confirmed, Paraguay's exports from the services and energy sectors have offset recent agricultural losses with robust results, underlining fundamental support for the local currency.
Market sentiment in the past twenty-four hours has shifted as the dollar index (DXY) stabilized above 98. However, this move contrasts with the prevailing trend over the last several weeks.
The Guarani has shown considerable resilience, outperforming regional peers such as the Brazilian Real and the Argentine Peso. Institutional flows in recent days supported the Guarani's strength, and volumes remained balanced despite the current pause.
Chart analysis confirms that today's dip only interrupts an extended uptrend. Candlesticks from mid-July into August show steady gains for the Guarani, marked by decisive moves below 7,500.
Major moving averages-especially on the 50- and 200-day periods-still trend down, which means the recent dollar bounce is just a technical correction, not a reversal of broader market dynamics.
Key technical indicators reinforce this view. The MACD , although negative, traced a clear step toward recovery with its histogram flipping positive.
The RSI rests near the oversold boundary at 27, which often signals a market primed for a bounce, especially after a strong appreciation phase. Bollinger Bands remain wide, reflecting ongoing volatility since the Guarani 's abrupt rally.
The chart's Global Liquidity Index NDQ (yellow line) is important for context. It trended strong during the Guarani's run-up, only softening alongside global risk sentiment late this week.
Current liquidity conditions remain favorable when viewed against the previous months' foreign inflows and sustained local demand. Macroeconomic fundamentals remain solid.
Paraguay's services and hydroelectric exports remain the backbone behind recent currency performance, as confirmed by credible government data.
Foreign reserves have stayed stable and fiscal balances are managed prudently. Social and political events, such as localized protests, did not trigger any financial market reaction or currency volatility.
Today's Guarani weakness, therefore, emerges not as a new trend but as a reaction to a firmer dollar globally and temporary consolidation after an exceptional run.
The episode shows the market's natural function of profit-taking and position adjustments after extended moves. Market makers acknowledge the correction, yet signal no change to their long-term view of Guarani resilience.
Consensus expects that barring a sustained surge in US dollar momentum or surprise external shocks, the Guarani will remain fundamentally supported through the near term.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment