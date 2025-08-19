Joint Statement Of Condolence By The African Commission On Human And Peoples' Rights And African Committee Of Experts On The Rights And Welfare Of The Child On The Passing Of Chief Theresa Kachindamoto

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR), together with the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), extends its deepest condolences on the passing of Chief Theresa Kachindamoto on 13 August 2025.

Chief Kachindamoto was a pioneering female leader whose vision, courage, and moral conviction broke through cultural barriers and set a powerful example for the African continent and beyond. She took decisive action, annulling thousands of child marriages, challenging deeply entrenched norms and fiercely advocating for every child's right to education. Her tireless commitment transformed the lives of countless children across Malawi, safeguarding their futures and restoring their dignity.

Through her innovative community engagement, working with families, leaders, and schools, she ensured that girls could remain in school, free from harmful practices, and able to embrace their childhoods without fear of forced marriage. It was this resolute stance that earned her the distinguished title of“Chief Terminator,” a name that will forever be remembered as a symbol of her strength, determination and love for her people.

Her influence extended far beyond her own community. Chief Kachindamoto inspired national reforms, influenced policy change, and sparked a global conversation about ending child marriage and advancing gender equality. Her passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew her and in the global human rights community. Yet, her legacy endures in the children she rescued, the communities she transformed, and the generations she inspired to fight for justice, dignity, and equality.

To her family, friends, and all who mourn her loss, we extend our deepest sympathy. May her extraordinary life and unwavering mission continue to inspire collective action until every child in Africa and around the world is free from the scourge of harmful traditional practices.

Jointly Issued By

Hon. Wilson Almeida Adão

Chairperson, African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child

Hon. Hermine Kembo Takam Gatsing

Special Rapporteur on Child Marriage and Other Harmful Practices, African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child

Hon. Vice-Chair Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie

Vice-Chairperson and Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa, African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights

Hon. Commissioner Mudford Zachariah Mwandenga

Country Rapporteur of Malawi, African Commission on Human and Peoples' Right

