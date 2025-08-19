Ghana: President Mahama Travels To Japan And Singapore

President John Dramani Mahama will undertake an official two-country visit to Japan and Singapore aimed at deepening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment links, and advancing cooperation on shared development priorities.

In Japan, the President will attend the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX), where he will make a presentation at a plenary session on the Economy: Promoting Trade and Investment.

President Mahama will deliver an address at a Ghana Presidential Investment Forum, showcasing Ghana's investment opportunities and the Resetting Ghana agenda. He will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with key Japanese partners, including the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), senior representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, to discuss trade, investment, technical cooperation, and infrastructure partnerships.

Following his engagements in Japan, the President will undertake a three-day state visit to Singapore. The state visit will include a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, participation in the Africa-Singapore Business Forum, and an address at an investment forum to present Ghana's reform and investment priorities and strengthen private-sector linkages between Ghana and Singapore-based investors.

The visits seek to attract investment, broaden market access for Ghanaian goods and services, mobilise technical and development cooperation, and bolster partnerships in technology, infrastructure, finance, and human capital development.

The President and his delegation will leave Accra on Sunday, 17 August 2025.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.