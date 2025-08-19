South Korea: Special Counsel Seeks Arrest Warrant For Shaman In Bribery Probe Against Ex-First Lady
Special Counsel Min Joong-ki's team filed the request for the writ against Jeon Seong-bae on charges of bribery and violation of laws related to political funds, Assistant Special Prosecutor Park Sang-jin said in a media briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Park said Jeon poses a high risk of fleeing or destroying evidence, based on the inconsistency in the statements he gave during the questioning.
Jeon stands accused of giving Kim a diamond necklace and Chanel bags on behalf of the Unification Church between April and August 2022. Jeon allegedly delivered requests for business favours from the church along with the luxury gifts.
While admitting to having received such requests from the church, Jeon denied the bribery allegation, claiming he lost the necklace and luxury bags before he could deliver them to the former first lady.
Jeon is also suspected of having received money from prospective candidates ahead of the June 2022 general elections in return for conveying their requests for nomination favours to Kim.
The special counsel team is looking into allegations that Jeon and a Unification Church official, surnamed Yoon, tried to get church members to join the People Power Party to interfere in its leadership race in 2023 in favour of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, who's known for his close ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Yoon, the church official, has been indicted for allegedly delivering the gift items to Jeon in 2022.
On Monday, the former first lady appeared at a special counsel's office to undergo questioning for the second time, less than a week after her arrest over corruption allegations.
Kim was brought to special counsel Min Joong-ki's office in central Seoul in a prison van to attend the questioning.
The wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol was placed in custody at the detention centre in southwestern Seoul last week after a court issued a warrant to arrest her on charges of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment