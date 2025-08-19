403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky announces when agreements on security assurances for Kyiv could be finalized
(MENAFN) Following high-level discussions in Washington with U.S. and European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that agreements on security assurances for Kyiv could be finalized within roughly ten days.
"Security guarantees will probably be 'unpacked' by our partners, and more and more details will emerge," Zelensky said during a press briefing after the meetings at the White House, adding that the specific arrangements are expected to be formally confirmed within the next week to 10 days.
He emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement, stating, "It is important that the United States is sending a clear signal that it will be among the countries helping to coordinate and will also be a participant in the security guarantees for Ukraine."
On Monday, Trump informed Zelensky that the United States would contribute to ensuring Ukraine’s security under any settlement with Russia, though he did not disclose specific details. He described Europe as the "first line of defense," while adding, "we're going to help them out."
Zelensky also highlighted that the guarantees would include U.S. military support, noting, "There indeed is a package with our proposals worth 90 billion U.S. dollars."
