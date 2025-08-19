Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Factory Explosion Fatalities Climb to 25

2025-08-19 04:59:24
(MENAFN) The number of confirmed fatalities from the factory explosion in Russia's Ryazan region has increased to 25, authorities said Tuesday, as rescue crews recovered another body from the wreckage.

According to a statement released by the Emergency Situations Ministry, the total number of injured has also risen to 158.

This update follows a report on Monday by media, citing ministry officials, which had placed the death toll at 24.

The explosion occurred last Friday in the village of Lesnoy, located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Media, referencing Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov, reported the blast originated in the gunpowder section of the Elastik plant.

A criminal investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident. Media, quoting the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee, said the probe is based on evidence suggesting violations of “industrial safety requirements.”

