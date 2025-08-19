403
Fragments of intercepted Ukrainian drones cause fires at hospital, oil refinery
(MENAFN) In the southwestern Russian city of Volgograd, fragments from intercepted Ukrainian drones ignited fires at both a hospital and an oil refinery, according to the regional governor on Tuesday.
"Russian Defense Ministry forces repelled a massive drone attack on Volgograd. In the southern part of the city, fragments of the drones sparked fires on the roof of a Hospital No. 16 building and at a local oil refinery," Governor Andrey Bocharov stated on Telegram.
He added, "Firefighters are on the scene working to contain and extinguish the blazes."
Early reports indicate that no injuries have been reported so far.
