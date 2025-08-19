Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fragments of intercepted Ukrainian drones cause fires at hospital, oil refinery

Fragments of intercepted Ukrainian drones cause fires at hospital, oil refinery


2025-08-19 04:57:19
(MENAFN) In the southwestern Russian city of Volgograd, fragments from intercepted Ukrainian drones ignited fires at both a hospital and an oil refinery, according to the regional governor on Tuesday.

"Russian Defense Ministry forces repelled a massive drone attack on Volgograd. In the southern part of the city, fragments of the drones sparked fires on the roof of a Hospital No. 16 building and at a local oil refinery," Governor Andrey Bocharov stated on Telegram.

He added, "Firefighters are on the scene working to contain and extinguish the blazes."

Early reports indicate that no injuries have been reported so far.

MENAFN19082025000045017281ID1109946262

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search