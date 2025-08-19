403
Japan Weighs Legal Limits on Ukraine Security Support
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Tuesday that Tokyo is evaluating its legal boundaries and capabilities regarding security assistance for Ukraine.
This statement follows NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s recent disclosure that roughly 30 countries, including Japan, are collaborating on a security guarantee framework for Ukraine, as reported by media.
"We will play our role appropriately by considering what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities," Ishiba said, emphasizing, "At this point, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do."
Ishiba also commended US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts in Ukraine, highlighted during a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.
On Monday, Trump hosted Zelenskyy alongside European heads of state to strategize the next diplomatic moves aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.
Rutte noted that Trump engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, leading to a planned meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy prior to a trilateral summit.
Attendees of Monday’s high-profile talks included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
