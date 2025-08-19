Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Praises Productive Talks with Trump

2025-08-19 04:52:27
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump as their most successful encounter to date.

The meeting took place at the White House, where Zelensky was joined by leaders from several Western European nations.

This summit closely followed Trump’s initial in-person discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2019, which occurred in Alaska just three days earlier.

Though the meeting did not produce any concrete agreements, all sides regarded the dialogue as a constructive move toward resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Zelensky, “I would like to thank President Trump for this meeting. It was the best meeting we have had, which is very important,” he remarked to journalists outside the White House.

During the talks, Zelensky provided American officials with an update on the military situation in Ukraine, explaining “who really controls each area.”

He emphasized the overarching aim of establishing a “strong, lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe.”

Zelensky also reiterated his willingness to engage in a direct discussion with President Putin.

Earlier that day, Trump had a phone call with the Russian leader, during which he expressed intentions to coordinate a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

This prospective encounter would be followed by a three-party summit, according to media reports.

