Clearpool’s Evolution: Payment Financing for the Stablecoin Economy
(MENAFN- Al Qabas ) DUBAI, UAE, JULY 31, 2025 - Clearpool is expanding into Payment Financing (PayFi), a rapidly growing credit vertical powering global stablecoin payments for leading fintechs across remittance, card processing, and on/off-ramp service .
Clearpool will be launching a new product, PayFi Credit Pools, for users to access these highly liquid, real-world yield opportunities and cpUSD, a permissionless, yield-bearing asset that enables retail to tap into the fastest-growing segment of real-world stablecoin payments.
Highly liquid
Non-crypto-related, real-world yield
No long lockups
DeFi-composable
The Stablecoin Moment Is Now
Stablecoins have become core infrastructure powering payments, remittances, and merchant rails worldwide. From LATAM to Africa to Southeast Asia, and even Europe or the US, a new generation of fintechs is using USDC and USDT to settle real-world flows instead of traditional banking rails.
However, while stablecoins settle quickly, fiat money doe’n’t always move as fast.
Fintechs Need Working Capital
Remittance platforms, cross-border processors, and card issuers process billions of dollars every day. But to deliver instant transfers or swipe-to-settle experiences, they must prefund liquidity.
Meanwhile, settlement from the sender side takes 1-5 days. Without credit, these fintechs face a cash gap, a working capital void that slows down their opera ions.
Enter Payment Financing (PayFi), a trillion-dollar industry once reliant on heavy pre-funding, is now being revolutionized by stablecoins offering real-time liquidity and flexible funding solutions.
“After originating over $830+ million in stablecoin loans, Clearpool is evolving to build the credit infrastructure needed to power the trillion-dollar stablecoin payment” industry,” said Jakob Kronbichler, CEO & Cofounder of Clearpool. “What many overlook is that while stablecoins settle instantly, fiat does not, forcing fintechs to front liquidity to bridge that gap. Clearpool is solving this with trusted, proven credit infrastructure, now advancing further through PayFi credit p”ols and cpUSD.”
Clearpool’s PayFi Credit Pools
Introducing the first PayFi Credit Pools through Port Vaults. Clearpool facilitates credit to institutional lenders specializing in short-term stablecoin-based working capital to fintech operators. This includes remittance platforms or credit card issuers that must front liquidity for every transaction.
