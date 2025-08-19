403
Trump Rejects Macron, Merz’s Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
(MENAFN) During recent discussions at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed appeals from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for a ceasefire to serve as the initial step toward a sustainable solution to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Despite strong calls from both European leaders, Trump remained firm in his stance.
At the meeting, which included leaders from France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Finland, the United States, and Ukraine—as well as officials from NATO and EU President Ursula von der Leyen—Merz urged the group to prioritize halting the conflict.
He stated, “to be honest, we all would like to see a ceasefire, the latest from the next meeting on,” adding that he “can’t imagine” a trilateral negotiation occurring “without a ceasefire.”
Macron supported Merz’s position, emphasizing that such a pause in hostilities is a “necessity” and affirming that all the assembled leaders “support this idea.”
Nonetheless, Trump dismissed the proposals. Throughout the discussions, he repeatedly highlighted his record of addressing various global disputes during his eight months in office, none of which, he claimed, began with a ceasefire.
“All of us would obviously prefer an immediate ceasefire while we work on a lasting peace, and maybe something like that could happen. As of this moment it’s not happening,” Trump remarked.
He further added, “If we can do the ceasefire great, but if we don’t there’s many other points that were given to us, many points, great points.”
After the Alaska summit the previous week, Trump had already expressed his preference for a comprehensive peace agreement over temporary truces.
Moscow has consistently resisted short-term ceasefires, warning that such arrangements could be used by Kiev to regroup and bolster their forces.
