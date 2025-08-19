Medical Device Packaging Market Insights And Outlook (2025-2029) By Product, Application, End-User And Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing adoption of medical devices, high healthcare expenditure, shift towards smart & flexible packaging, rising demand for child-resistant solutions

The medical device packaging market is set to expand by USD 16.55 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.8% during this period. This growth underscores the escalating demand within the industry, driven by the increasing adoption of medical devices, rising healthcare expenditure, and a pronounced shift towards smart packaging solutions.

Technology advancements in medical device packaging are identified as key growth drivers, alongside increasing demand for flexible and child-resistant packaging solutions. These factors are projected to generate considerable interest in the market.

This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of the current market landscape, presenting vital insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. Enhanced by detailed vendor evaluations, the report analyzes approximately 25 leading vendors, offering a panoramic view of industry competition.

The segmentation of the medical device packaging market is organized as follows:



By Application



Sterile packaging

Non-sterile packaging

By Product



Pouches



Trays



Clamshells

Others

By End-user



Hospitals



Diagnostic centers

ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

By Geographical Landscape



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East and Africa

The report covers critical areas including:



Medical Device Packaging Market sizing

Medical Device Packaging Market forecast Industry analysis

In-depth vendor analysis enhances our clients' strategic positioning. Key players include Amcor PLC, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Glenroy Inc., and more.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amcor PLC

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Glenroy Inc.

Healthcare Print and Packaging Ltd.

KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co.

RENOLIT SE

Riverside Medical Packaging Co. Ltd.

rose plastic AG

Sonoco Products Co.

Sterimed

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

WestRock Co. Wipak Group

