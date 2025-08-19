Medical Device Packaging Market Insights And Outlook (2025-2029) By Product, Application, End-User And Region
Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Packaging Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical device packaging market is set to expand by USD 16.55 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.8% during this period. This growth underscores the escalating demand within the industry, driven by the increasing adoption of medical devices, rising healthcare expenditure, and a pronounced shift towards smart packaging solutions.
Technology advancements in medical device packaging are identified as key growth drivers, alongside increasing demand for flexible and child-resistant packaging solutions. These factors are projected to generate considerable interest in the market.
This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of the current market landscape, presenting vital insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. Enhanced by detailed vendor evaluations, the report analyzes approximately 25 leading vendors, offering a panoramic view of industry competition.
The segmentation of the medical device packaging market is organized as follows:
- By Application
- Sterile packaging Non-sterile packaging
- Pouches Trays Clamshells Others
- Hospitals Diagnostic centers ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers)
- Europe North America APAC South America Middle East and Africa
The report covers critical areas including:
- Medical Device Packaging Market sizing Medical Device Packaging Market forecast Industry analysis
In-depth vendor analysis enhances our clients' strategic positioning. Key players include Amcor PLC, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Glenroy Inc., and more.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Amcor PLC CCL Industries Inc. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH DuPont de Nemours Inc. Gerresheimer AG Glenroy Inc. Healthcare Print and Packaging Ltd. KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG Life Science Outsourcing Inc. Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co. RENOLIT SE Riverside Medical Packaging Co. Ltd. rose plastic AG Sonoco Products Co. Sterimed West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. WestRock Co. Wipak Group
