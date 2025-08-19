Active Protection System (APS) Market Outlook 2025-2029 Next-Gen Combat And Anti-Tank Systems Drive APS Industry Growth
The active protection system (APS) market is anticipated to expand by USD 3.13 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a significant CAGR of 10.7% during this period. This comprehensive report on the APS market offers a detailed analysis, covering market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a thorough vendor analysis involving approximately 25 significant vendors.
Currently, the APS market is bolstered by the enhancement of advanced combat systems, innovations in tactical radar technologies for APS, and the rapid development of anti-tank missiles.
Key drivers fuelling market growth include the deployment of next-generation countermeasures and electronic warfare advancements. The rise of missile-based hard kill systems and RPG shield initiatives are also pushing demand.
Market Segmentation
By Type:
- Soft-kill Hard-kill
By Platform:
- Land-based Marine Airborne
By Solution:
- Hardware Software
Geographical Landscape:
- North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa South America
Report Highlights:
- APS Market sizing and forecasts Industry analysis
The report's robust vendor analysis is curated to enhance clients' market positioning. It features a comprehensive review of leading APS vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ASELSAN AS DornerWorks Ltd. Elbit Systems Ltd. General Dynamics Corp. Hanwha Corp. HENSOLDT AG Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. KNDS N.V. L3Harris Technologies Inc. Leonardo S.p.A. Lockheed Martin Corp. Plasan Sasa Ltd. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Rheinmetall AG RTX Corp. Saab AB Safran SA Technology Service Corp. Thales Group Transvaro Electron Instruments
