Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Novaturas Presented Financial Results For The First Half Of 2025


2025-08-19 04:46:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On April 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM, the CEO of AB“Novaturas,” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris, and the Interim Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė, presented the company's consolidated financial results for the first half of 2025 to investors.

Link to webinar record: .

Performance of Novaturas Group for the 1st half-year of 2025 (EUR 000's):

Financial indicators H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023
Revenue 74,142 91,320 101,351
Gross profit 8,926 8,507 15,426
EBITDA (254) (1,565) 5,667
Net profit (loss) (791) (2,277) 4,582


About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For more information:
Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė
Interim Chief Financial Officer
+370 630 37367

Attachment

  • Novaturas prezentacija H1 2025

MENAFN19082025004107003653ID1109946243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search