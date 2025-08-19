Novaturas Presented Financial Results For The First Half Of 2025
|Financial indicators
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|H1 2023
|Revenue
|74,142
|91,320
|101,351
|Gross profit
|8,926
|8,507
|15,426
|EBITDA
|(254)
|(1,565)
|5,667
|Net profit (loss)
|(791)
|(2,277)
|4,582
About the company
The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
For more information:
Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė
Interim Chief Financial Officer
+370 630 37367
