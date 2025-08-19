Generative AI In The Music Industry 2025-2029: Key Trends In Applications For Automated Music Composition, Music Mastering & Editing, Personalized Music Recommendations, And Music Transcription & Analysis
Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Music Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative AI in music market is set to experience robust growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 1.90 billion between 2024 and 2029 at an accelerating compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an examination of approximately 25 vendors.
Key market drivers include the democratization of music creation, reduced production barriers, a surge in demand for personalized and dynamic audio content, and continual advancements in AI models and computational infrastructure.
The emergence of hyper-realistic vocal synthesis and artist-AI collaborations are pivotal factors projected to drive market growth. Additionally, functional and adaptive music generation and deep integration into professional digital audio workstations (DAWs) are anticipated to contribute to significant demand increases.
The research methodology integrates both primary and secondary information with insights from key industry participants, providing a well-rounded market perspective.
Market Segmentation
By Component:
- Software Services
By Technology:
- Transformers Diffusion models GANs
By Application:
- Automated music composition Music mastering and editing Personalized music recommendations Music transcription and analysis
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa
The report addresses several core areas:
- Market sizing and forecast for generative AI in music Industry analysis
With a detailed vendor analysis, the report aids clients in improving market positions.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aiva Technologies Amadeus Code Inc. Amper Music Apple Inc. Beatoven.ai Boomy Endel Google LLC Loudly OpenAI Rightsify Sony Group Corp. SOUNDRAW Suno.ai Udio Vochlea Music
