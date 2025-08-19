FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC CHRISTMAS DRAMA 'BETWEEN THE LIGHTS'

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces release of the romantic Christmas drama feature BETWEEN THE LIGHTS, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting August 19th

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, proudly announces release of the romantic Christmas drama feature BETWEEN THE LIGHTS, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting August 19, 2025. BETWEEN THE LIGHTS had its world premiere at Dances with Films in New York, and went on to enjoy a multi award-winning run at many festivals worldwide including scooping the“Grand Jury Best Feature” at Dances With Films LA,“Grand Jury Best Feature” at the Seoul Whistler Film Festival in South Korea,“Best Score” at the Richmond International Film Festival in Virginia as well as“Honourable Mention” from both the London Breeze Film Festival and the Brighton Rocks International Film Festival – both British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) qualifying festivals.

BETWEEN THE LIGHTS tells the story of a skeptical scientist Alice, who falls for the reluctant medium Jay in an odyssey of love, loss and discovery that will turn her world upside down. Alice is a scientist who likes facts. Jay is a reluctant spiritualist. They meet in a pub in the ancient city of York just before Christmas and bond over a love of David Bowie in the movie LABYRINTH. With some prompting from a seemingly possessed digital display board at the train station, Jay decides to spend Christmas with Alice (and the benign entity she shares her home with). So their relationship begins, yet Alice has doubts about Jay's metaphysical skillset. The next Christmas is spent in the Lake District, where Jay is haunted by a strange premonition. The third Christmas is a sorrowful yuletide, in which Alice faces all her doubts and opens herself up to the realization that it may indeed be possible for spirits to communicate from the spiritual realm. A festive triptych love story with a sprinkling of magic realism, BETWEEN THE LIGHTS addresses the mysteries of the cosmos and the question of life after death.

Directed by Michael Groom, BETWEEN THE LIGHTS was co-written and produced by David Groom & Michael Groom. The featured cast includes: Inès de Clercq, ('Alice') and Samuel Edward-Cook ('Jay').

“I wanted to make this film primarily to explore the themes of love, loss and discovery via an entertaining and enlightening story that also includes a dose of mysticism and spiritualism,” said writer-director Michael Groom.“I have a fascination with the possibility of life after death, but am a skeptic too, and these traits are fully considered within the film - all wrapped up in a Christmas setting.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BETWEEN THE LIGHTS directly with the filmmakers and Giulia Prenna of Mind The Gap Productions.

