Early Puberty, Childbirth May Raise Several Health Risks To Women
The study led by researchers at the US-based Buck Institute for Research on Aging revealed that later puberty and childbirth are genetically associated with longer lifespan, lower frailty, slower epigenetic ageing, and reduced risk of age-related diseases, including type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's.
"We show that genetic factors favouring early reproduction come with a significant cost later in life, including accelerated ageing and disease. It makes sense that the very factors that help enhance the survival of the offspring may lead to detrimental consequences for the mother," Pankaj Kapahi, Professor at the varsity.
Noting that the public health implications of the research are significant, he stated that "these risk factors, whether positive or negative, clearly have significant influence on a variety of age-related diseases and should be considered in the larger context of overall health."
The research, published in the journal eLife, was based on regression analysis on nearly 200,000 women in the UK to confirm genetic associations.
The study identified 126 genetic markers that mediate the effects of early puberty and childbirth on ageing.
Kapahi said the study highlights the role of Body Mass Index (BMI) as a critical mediator of this process, finding that early reproductive events contribute to a higher BMI, which in turn increases the risk of metabolic disease.
"One can envision that enhancing the ability to absorb nutrients would benefit the offspring, but if nutrients are plentiful, then it can enhance the risk of obesity and diabetes."
Kapahi noted that understanding the long-term impact of reproductive timing allows for the development of personalised health care strategies that could help mitigate the risks associated with early puberty and early childbirth. He added that lifestyle modifications, metabolic screenings, and tailored dietary recommendations could improve long-term health in women.
