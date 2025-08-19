Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China, India vow to continue developing bilateral ties

2025-08-19 04:44:25
(MENAFN) China and India agreed on Monday to continue building momentum in their bilateral relationship, according to reports.

The agreement followed discussions between visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, remarked on the rapidly shifting global landscape, noting that "unilateral bullying practices are rampant, and free trade and the international order face severe challenges."

He added that as the United Nations celebrates its 80th anniversary, "humanity has reached a critical crossroads determining the future direction of the world."

Highlighting the significance of China and India as the two largest developing nations, with a combined population exceeding 2.8 billion, Wang said the countries "should demonstrate a sense of global responsibility, act as major powers, set an example for developing countries in pursuit of strength through unity, and contribute to promoting world multipolarization and democratization of international relations."

