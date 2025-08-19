403
Türkiye Pays Tribute on World Humanitarian Day
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye paid tribute to the humanitarian workers who tragically lost their lives while “selflessly serving” communities across the globe.
The nation marked World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on August 19, by acknowledging the sacrifices made by aid workers in crisis zones.
According to a message shared by the Foreign Ministry on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, “On 19 August World Humanitarian Day, we commemorate the humanitarian workers who lost their lives while selflessly serving in various parts of the world.”
The post emphasized the global contributions of humanitarian staff who often risk their lives to assist others.
The ministry highlighted a particularly devastating statistic, stating that “483 humanitarian workers, including 320 UNRWA staff have been killed by Israel in Gaza since 2023.”
It went on to express concern over the alarming rise in casualties, noting that “2024 stands as the year in which the highest number of humanitarian personnel have been killed on record.”
Despite these tragic losses, Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian efforts.
The ministry emphasized that the country “continues to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need around the world and works for the protection of humanitarian aid workers,” underscoring its ongoing dedication to both global assistance and the safety of those who provide it.
