403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India faces severe rainfall causing disruptions around country
(MENAFN) Mumbai and surrounding areas in India continued to experience relentless rainfall on Tuesday, causing major disruptions to transportation, with more than 250 flights delayed or canceled, trains running late, and roads heavily waterlogged, according to reports.
Vehicles were seen stranded in water ranging from knee-deep to waist-deep across various parts of the city. Media coverage showed a bus partially submerged and two-wheeler riders struggling to push their vehicles through flooded streets near Kurla railway station.
One local train service on the “Harbour Line” had to be suspended after tracks became submerged in stagnant water, reports indicated.
Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions remained closed as heavy rains were expected to persist at least through Tuesday evening. The India Meteorological Department maintained a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day.
According to preliminary reports, Mumbai received over 500 mm of rain in roughly 80 hours.
Vehicles were seen stranded in water ranging from knee-deep to waist-deep across various parts of the city. Media coverage showed a bus partially submerged and two-wheeler riders struggling to push their vehicles through flooded streets near Kurla railway station.
One local train service on the “Harbour Line” had to be suspended after tracks became submerged in stagnant water, reports indicated.
Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions remained closed as heavy rains were expected to persist at least through Tuesday evening. The India Meteorological Department maintained a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day.
According to preliminary reports, Mumbai received over 500 mm of rain in roughly 80 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment