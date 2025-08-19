Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India faces severe rainfall causing disruptions around country

2025-08-19 04:41:02
(MENAFN) Mumbai and surrounding areas in India continued to experience relentless rainfall on Tuesday, causing major disruptions to transportation, with more than 250 flights delayed or canceled, trains running late, and roads heavily waterlogged, according to reports.

Vehicles were seen stranded in water ranging from knee-deep to waist-deep across various parts of the city. Media coverage showed a bus partially submerged and two-wheeler riders struggling to push their vehicles through flooded streets near Kurla railway station.

One local train service on the “Harbour Line” had to be suspended after tracks became submerged in stagnant water, reports indicated.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions remained closed as heavy rains were expected to persist at least through Tuesday evening. The India Meteorological Department maintained a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day.

According to preliminary reports, Mumbai received over 500 mm of rain in roughly 80 hours.

