Sungrow Unveils Cutting-Edge Hydrogen Technology Lab In Germany, Powering Global Green Hydrogen Innovation

The lab is designed as a state-of-the-art, safety-first facility, fully compliant with German regulations (ASiG, GefStoffV, and BG RCI). Equipped with an 8-fold ventilation system and real-time hydrogen/oxygen monitoring, it ensures secure operations for its diverse, international team members. The platform integrates material fabrication, component testing, and digital data analysis, forming a closed-loop R&D chain from material development to system validation.

Advanced Capabilities for Global Innovation

The facility currently houses four specialized labs - Physical, Optical, Chemical, and Electrochemical labs- featuring 3D printing, SEM microscopy, and high-precision PEM assembly capabilities. Designed with significant expansion capacity, the laboratory has reserved ample space to accommodate future technological developments and testing needs. It leverages globally renowned test stations to deliver pressurized electrochemical characterization with unmatched accuracy.

As part of Sungrow Hydrogen's global technology strategy, this Munich lab joins its industry-leading 30MW water electrolysis hydrogen production empirical platform, key materials research center and product research center to form a complete innovation chain. Through localized research and international collaboration, Sungrow Hydrogen, in collaboration with Sungrow Research Center, is tackling critical industry challenges to accelerate the commercialization of green hydrogen solutions worldwide. This strategic investment strengthens its technological leadership while driving the hydrogen industry forward.

Photo -