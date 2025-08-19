Redefining Luxury: Insights Into Experiential, Lifestyle, And Value-Driven Market Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the shifting luxury industry landscape. Discover how luxury brands are moving towards authenticity, community experiences, and lifestyle integration. This report offers in-depth insights, market forecasts, and identifies growth opportunities.

The evolving landscape of the luxury industry highlights a significant shift from material possessions to experiential value and lifestyle integration. Amid economic challenges and changing consumer expectations, luxury brands are prioritising authenticity, immersive environments, and community-driven experiences. This transformation spans many sectors like hospitality, wellness, and home - while also considering the role of the retail channel for future growth.

Key findings

From product-focused models to experience-driven engagement

The luxury industry continued its path to recovery in 2025, showing modest growth. However, leading players are facing pressures from sluggish global expansion, evolving consumer trends, rising capital costs, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and deglobalisation. Strategic investments in experience and lifestyle could help bridge gaps and strengthen brand equity.

The rise of experiential luxury in a values-driven market environment

With over 70% of affluent consumers now prioritising experiences over possessions, luxury brands are shifting focus towards immersive, service-led offerings - ranging from private wellness retreats to experiential retail and exclusive events and programmes - to deepen emotional engagement and remain relevant in an increasingly values- and purpose-driven market.

Adapting to shifting luxury consumer need states

As luxury evolves beyond materialism, consumers are increasingly driven by need states such as emotional wellbeing, personal growth, connection and purpose. To stay relevant, brands must become more agile and attuned to these shifting desires - integrating these need states into their offerings. This interdisciplinary, lifestyle-focused approach is reshaping luxury into a purpose-led experience that meets deeper emotional and psychological needs, fostering stronger brand loyalty and engagement.

The "third space" blurs the lines between home, work, retail and leisure.

As consumers seek more meaningful, flexible and emotionally-resonant experiences, third spaces are evolving into strategic platforms for luxury brand engagement, retail sales, community-building and lifestyle integration, making them a critical frontier and alternative touchpoint to stay relevant in the next era of luxury. The future lies in creating ecosystems of care, creativity and connection that transcend traditional retail categories.

The Redefining Luxury: From Product to Purpose, Lifestyle, and Value global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary



The Evolution of Luxury: Embracing Experiences, Wellness and Lifestyle for Value Creation Key findings

Introduction



High bets on experience and lifestyle for value creation in a challenging environment

Wealth as a status symbol takes on new dimensions amid consumer diversification

Global wealth surge in 60+ demographic underscores new values in the lifestyle space Younger consumers seek more purpose and connection as stress and anxiety rise

The shift from possessions to experiences



How experiences are rewriting luxury's playbook where emotion translates to equity

From luxury goods to good times: The global pivot to experiential value

Real life and genuine connections are playing a greater role in luxury's new currency

Lifestyle, community and exclusivity merge into a singular, elevated luxury experience

Gala de Danza blends art, culture, food and luxury through immersive experiences

Selfridges Unlocked redefines loyalty and engagement through lifestyle and experience

Tiffany & Co unveils its first Latin American Blue Box Cafe in Mexico City Beyond possessions: The rise of authentic experience in luxury

Wellness as the ultimate status symbol



Wellness as a status symbol proliferates amid shifting consumer values and priorities

Consumers prioritise health and wellness amidst turmoil and uncertainty,

Longevity as luxury: Redefining wellness for a longer albeit healthier and fulfilling life

From biohacking to longevity, the pursuit of wellness and experience is more intentional

Rising value of nature, visual harmony and spatial wellness as true elevated living

Remedy Place launched as world-first social wellness club with human connection at its core

Vuori partners with leading fitness instructor and boutique studio to expand into UK From status to substance, exclusivity to empathy and products to purpose

The transformation of luxury third spaces



Beyond the boutique into third spaces and immersive luxury experiences

Luxury integrates home and lifestyle elements to enhance the brand experience

The new era of luxury travel designed around nuanced and evolving human need states

Self-fulfilment and experiences outweigh materialism for the new luxury tourist

Evolution of private luxury member clubs: From status and prestige to purpose

Belmond's Britannic Explorer underscores attributes of slow travel and mindfulness

SIRO Hotels blend business and wellness to create a modern lifestyle experience

The Other House offers a new benchmark in hospitality, wellness and residential living

The blurring of wellness, lifestyle and hospitality pushes Dior into the third space Delivering holistic experiences aligned with individual values

Conclusion



Opportunities for growth

Evolution of luxury amid disruption, innovation and new consumer values

Questions we are asking Navigating challenges - how luxury brands can harness lifestyle for sustainable growth

