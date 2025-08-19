Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Cybersecurity Market Report 2025: Historic Analysis And Growth Projections 2019-2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is set to grow from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $5.26 billion in 2029, boasting a CAGR of 21.2%. Driven by connected vehicle demand and technological advances, major players like Robert Bosch and Qualcomm are enhancing V2X security solutions.

The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) cybersecurity market has seen substantial growth, escalating from $1.99 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.43 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This surge is attributed to high-profile cyber-attacks, enforced cybersecurity regulations, the swift rise in connected vehicles, the emergence of V2X communication standards, and the digitization within the automotive sector.

Forecasts indicate the market will expand to $5.26 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.2%. This prospective growth is driven by the escalating need for user authentication, collaboration across automotive, technology, and cybersecurity sectors, exploration of blockchain for secure V2X data transmission, IoT integration, and the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles. Key trends include technological progress in the V2X ecosystem, advancements in cryptography, the integration of 5G technology, and enhanced encryption and authentication methods for secure V2X communications.

The slight reduction in previous growth estimates, reduced by 0.7%, is primarily due to tariff impacts between the US and other nations, escalating costs for encryption components, and delaying secure V2X network deployment.

Connected vehicles, which come Internet-equipped, are driving V2X cybersecurity market expansion due to their ability to communicate with various networks, enhancing safety and efficiency. The market's rise is further propelled by technological advancements, consumer demand for smart features, and supportive infrastructure development. For instance, Statistics Canada reported a 0.3% rise in road motor vehicle registrations in 2022, fueling growth within the automotive digital services market.

Leading companies in this domain are pioneering advanced systems like Vehicle Secure Communication Management Systems (VSCMS). AUTOCRYPT, a South Korean automotive cybersecurity developer, unveiled AutoCrypt SCMS Version 5.0 in January 2022, enhancing V2X communication security and reliability with advanced encryption and key management techniques.

In January 2024, Danlaw, Inc. acquired Cohda Wireless to combine expertise and elevate innovation in the automotive sector. This acquisition signifies a strategic move to enhance safety standards and accelerate technological advancements within V2X cybersecurity.

Major players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Continental AG continue to innovate in this evolving space. However, the ongoing shifts in global trade relations and tariffs could potentially impact further market expansion and strategy alignment.

The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) cybersecurity market report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, trends, and opportunities, directing entities towards strategies for navigating the fast-evolving international landscape.

This market encompasses hardware, software, and services designed for securing V2X communications, with Asia-Pacific identified as the largest region in 2024. It includes revenues from key service offerings like Security Credential Management Systems (SCMS) and sales of associated devices. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and significant countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA.

Key focus areas include:



Market characteristics: Defines and explains the V2X cybersecurity market.

Market size: Includes historical and forecast market size data in dollars.

Forecast considerations: Technological advances, geopolitical unrest, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rate impacts.

Market segmentation: Breakdowns into submarkets.

Regional and country analysis: Market size and growth comparison across geographies.

Competitive landscape: Market shares, leading companies, and key financial deals affecting market developments. Trends and strategies: Examines market emergence post-crisis and growth strategies during market recovery.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Security Type: Network Security; Cloud Security; Application Security; Other Security Types

3) By Unit: On-Board Units; Roadside Units

4) By Communication: Vehicle-To-Vehicle; Vehicle-To-Infrastructure; Vehicle-To-Pedestrian; Vehicle-To-Grid; Vehicle-To-Cloud; Other Communications

5) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle; Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) Hardware: On-Board Units (OBUs); Roadside Units (RSUs); Communication Modules; Sensors; Security Gateways

2) Software: Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS); Firewalls; Encryption Software; Authentication and Authorization Software; Security Management Software

3) Services: Managed Services; Professional Services

Companies Featured: Robert Bosch GmbH; Qualcomm Technologies Inc.; Continental AG; Aptiv PLC; Infineon Technologies AG; NXP Semiconductors; Harman International Industries Inc.; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; ETAS; Vector Informatik GmbH; Danlaw Inc.; Green Hills Software; Commsignia; Argus Cyber Security Ltd.; AUTOCRYPT Co. Ltd.; Autotalks; ID Quantique; Karamba Security; Upstream Security Ltd.; HAAS Alert; RunSafe Security

Geographical Coverage:



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita. Data segmentation by country and regional historic and forecast data, competitor market shares, and market segments.

