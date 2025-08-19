Key trends for the agriculture industry in 2025 and beyond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover global trends in agriculture, offering insights into production, market size, imports, exports, and profitability. Ideal for strategists and planners, this report provides data on industry costs and leading companies, helping you pinpoint growth sectors and competitive landscapes.

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Overview of the Agriculture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The briefing examines how the agriculture industry is performing globally and in the largest countries in terms of agriculture output. The report also provides data for production, market size, imports, exports, industry costs, industry profitability and number of companies.

Key Findings

Industry to maintain stable growth, but challenges mount

Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are expected to continue driving the industry's growth. However, risk factors such as extreme weather conditions and rising price pressures, will continue to impact the agriculture industry. Changing global trade landscape can also lead to the redistribution of existing sales channels and cause price volatility.

China and India to remain the largest producers

China and India are forecast to maintain their positions as the largest agricultural product suppliers globally by 2029. Growing demand and output of higher-value products, such as pork and other meats, are driving agricultural output growth in China. In India, increasing adoption of technology and investments into new farming methods drives the industry's modernisation and faster revenue growth.

Trade diversification to reshape supply networks over the forecast period

Rising geopolitical tensions and global trade restructuring, driven by the US trade tariffs, will be among the key challenges for the agriculture industry. Suppliers of agricultural commodities will need to find ways to shield from tariff impact and potentially search for new geographic markets to sell their products.

US loses positions in China, opening the market for other suppliers

Despite rising tensions, the US remained China's second-largest agricultural trading partner in 2024. However, China continues to diversify its agricultural trade and has increased imports from Brazil and regional partners, such as India and Thailand. Investments in the agriculture industry also continue to support domestic supply of agricultural goods, especially in the livestock category.

The Global Overview of the Agriculture Industry report offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global overview



Industry to maintain stable growth, but economic uncertainty poses risks

China and India forecast to remain key suppliers of agricultural products

Cost pressures have stabilised, but the industry continues to face worker shortages

Industry manages to maintain stable profits, largely supported by livestock sector

US remains the leading exporter, but tensions with China hurt trade potential

China remains the largest importer globally, reduces reliance on US imports

Key trends for the agriculture industry in 2025 and beyond

Key trends uncovered Macroeconomic and industry trends

Leading companies



Commodity suppliers continue to lead global rankings

Increase in number of companies stalls as smaller companies consolidate The industry remains heavily fragmented, even though smaller farmers consolidate

Country snapshots



China : Agriculture industry to accelerate growth slightly by 2029

Expanding meat, dairy production and modernisation efforts support faster growth

India : Agriculture industry forecast to maintain steady growth

Modernisation efforts and domestic demand to drive steady growth

USA : Industry forecast to maintain steady growth

Industry expected to sustain stable growth despite rising economic uncertainty

Brazil : Industry's growth forecast to accelerate by 2029

Agriculture industry forecast to recover, driven by demand in export markets

Indonesia : Agriculture industry forecast to show faster growth rate by 2029

Government investments and demand in export markets to drive growth

Turkey : Industry forecast to experience short-term turbulence

Industry forecast to slow down in 2025-2026, but longer-term outlook is positive

France : Agriculture forecast to maintain steady growth over the next five years

Industry to maintain steady growth, with changing trade landscape among key issues

Mexico : Agriculture industry forecast to resume growth in 2026

Industry forecast to resume growth, but trade tensions cloud the outlook

Pakistan : Industry to maintain steady growth over the forecast period Industry forecast to sustain growth, but long-term challenges prevail

