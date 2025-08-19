403
Putin informs Modi on Alaska summit talks
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for briefing him on the recent Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump. Modi emphasized India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Putin and Trump met in Anchorage on Friday, marking their first in-person discussion since 2018, with the Ukraine war as the central topic. While Trump described the talks as “warm,” Putin called them “frank” and “substantive.”
Modi’s remarks, posted on X, highlighted India’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy and expressed eagerness for continued exchanges with Russia. The conversation occurred just hours before Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders were scheduled to meet Trump at the White House.
Separately, India faces US trade penalties for importing Russian oil, with additional 25% duties on Indian exports and Russian oil imports set to take effect on August 27.
