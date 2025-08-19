Taazaa Pulls Off Hat Trick, Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Year

Taazaa continues its growth momentum by delivering innovative software solutions that drive impact for mission-driven organizations.

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. announced today that Taazaa Inc. has made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, marking the company's third consecutive year of recognition among America's fastest-growing private companies. The achievement highlights Taazaa's consistent growth trajectory and its commitment to helping clients succeed through technology-driven innovation.“Achieving a hat trick on the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Yasir Drabu, CEO of Taazaa.“Sustaining growth year after year reflects both the trust of our clients and the dedication of our people. We remain committed to building software solutions that make a lasting difference and enable organizations to adapt in a world of constant change.”The Inc. 5000 list is a definitive ranking of the nation's most successful independent companies. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, Oracle, and Patagonia, all of which first gained national recognition through the list. Companies named to the 2025 list have collectively generated billions in revenue growth and contributed significantly to job creation across the U.S. economy.Complete results of the 2025 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, location, and other criteria, are available at .ABOUT TAAZAATaazaa means“fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software. Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.Leveraging custom software solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit to your business. We're agile. We're high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great software.For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa .

