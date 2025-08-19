Elder Sister Arrested For Minor Sibling's Murder In J&K's Ganderbal

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Acting swiftly after employing all its resources, police in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Ganderbal district solved a gruesome murder case in less than 48 hours by arresting an elder sister for the alleged murder of her minor sister.

The murder of a 14-year-old girl shocked people when her dead body was recovered by police in Batsar-Sehpora area of Ganderbal district two days ago.

The murder of the minor was widely condemned and Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who is also the MLA representing the Ganderbal Assembly constituency, had termed the killing as heinous and expressed his anguish over it.

He demanded stern punishment for those guilty of murdering the minor girl.

Less than 48 hours after the body of the 14-year-old girl was recovered on the Batsar-Sephora road in Ganderbal, police arrested her sister for the teenager's death in Ganderbal district.

Addressing a press conference, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal said that the 22-year-old sister of the deceased has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said soon after the incident, police registered a case and started investigations. During the probe, he said, the role of the deceased girl's sister came to the fore and it was found that she had killed the minor.

The SSP further stated that an altercation between the two sisters escalated, resulting in the elder sister hitting the younger one with a rod, which unfortunately led to her death.

Further investigation is still underway in the case.

Significantly, earlier the priority of the J&K Police was focussing on its anti-terrorism operations. Due to this, terror related incidents completely shadowed routine crime investigations as incidents like theft, murder, cheating and other routine crimes became secondary to the anti-terror operations of the police.

As a modicum of normalcy returned to J&K after it came under direct central rule following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, local police prioritised its routine crime investigation activity.

This has led to better law and order, with the common citizens feeling much safer than they felt in the past.

In an otherwise peaceful situation, crimes like the murder of the minor girl in Ganderbal had resulted in anger and anguish among the general public. Through its prompt action in Ganderbal, police have lived up to the expectation of the common citizen in the Valley.