Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Putin briefs outcomes of Alaska discussions to S-African leader

2025-08-19 04:25:37
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin updated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the outcomes of his recent Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin announced. The Anchorage meeting on Friday marked the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and Trump since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Trump described the negotiations as “warm,” while Putin called them “frank” and “substantive.” In a Monday phone call, the two leaders discussed the Russia–US talks, with Ramaphosa voicing support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

South Africa has maintained a neutral position on the conflict, with Ramaphosa advocating for inclusive peace talks. In June 2023, he led an African delegation to Kiev and St. Petersburg to push for a ceasefire. Putin had also briefed Ramaphosa earlier this month on discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the conflict, expressing appreciation for Africa’s peace initiatives.

The Kremlin added that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa and cooperating closely within international frameworks.

