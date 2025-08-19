403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin briefs outcomes of Alaska discussions to S-African leader
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin updated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the outcomes of his recent Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump, the Kremlin announced. The Anchorage meeting on Friday marked the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and Trump since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Trump described the negotiations as “warm,” while Putin called them “frank” and “substantive.” In a Monday phone call, the two leaders discussed the Russia–US talks, with Ramaphosa voicing support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.
South Africa has maintained a neutral position on the conflict, with Ramaphosa advocating for inclusive peace talks. In June 2023, he led an African delegation to Kiev and St. Petersburg to push for a ceasefire. Putin had also briefed Ramaphosa earlier this month on discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the conflict, expressing appreciation for Africa’s peace initiatives.
The Kremlin added that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa and cooperating closely within international frameworks.
Trump described the negotiations as “warm,” while Putin called them “frank” and “substantive.” In a Monday phone call, the two leaders discussed the Russia–US talks, with Ramaphosa voicing support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.
South Africa has maintained a neutral position on the conflict, with Ramaphosa advocating for inclusive peace talks. In June 2023, he led an African delegation to Kiev and St. Petersburg to push for a ceasefire. Putin had also briefed Ramaphosa earlier this month on discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the conflict, expressing appreciation for Africa’s peace initiatives.
The Kremlin added that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa and cooperating closely within international frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment