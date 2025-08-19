403
India, China Relations Show Improvement
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed optimism about the state of relations with India, stating that the ties are “demonstrating a positive trend” and returning to the “path of cooperation.”
His remarks came during a one-on-one discussion with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, as detailed in an official summary released by Beijing.
Wang, who is slated to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday, is currently visiting New Delhi.
As part of his diplomatic schedule, he is also holding talks with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during the 24th round of negotiations concerning the boundary dispute.
This marks Wang’s first visit to India since 2022, after bilateral relations deteriorated significantly following a downward turn in 2019.
Tensions escalated to deadly clashes in the Ladakh region of the contested Jammu and Kashmir territory in May 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 24 soldiers from both sides.
The timing of this visit also coincides with increased friction in the US-India strategic alliance.
During President Trump's second term, Washington imposed steep tariffs—up to 50%—on Indian goods, citing allegations of “unfair trade” and India’s “funding” of Russia’s “war machine” amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In response to these economic penalties, New Delhi has firmly rejected the accusations, labeling the tariffs as “unjust and unfair.”
During Monday’s meeting with Wang, Jaishankar expressed a hopeful outlook, saying: “Confident that our discussions … would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China.”
Prime Minister Modi is also anticipated to make an official visit to China by the end of August, during which he will participate in a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders.
