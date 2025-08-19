Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky declines Trump’s peace conditions

2025-08-19 04:20:38
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected a peace framework proposed by US President Donald Trump just hours before their White House meeting on Monday.

Trump suggested that Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately” by accepting terms that would forgo regaining Crimea and abandon Ukraine’s NATO ambitions. Responding about ninety minutes later on X, Zelensky asserted that “not Ukraine, but Russia must end this war, which it itself started,” and expressed hope that cooperation with the US and European allies would push Moscow toward genuine peace.

Zelensky emphasized his commitment to defending Ukraine, stating that “Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kiev, Odessa, or Kharkov after 2022.” While declining concessions, he thanked Trump for the White House invitation and highlighted their shared desire to end the conflict swiftly and reliably.

The visit follows last Friday’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders stressed their commitment to resolving the conflict. Moscow maintains that lasting peace requires Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, demilitarize, and recognize current territorial realities, including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.

MENAFN19082025000045015687ID1109946162

