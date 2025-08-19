403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky declines Trump’s peace conditions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected a peace framework proposed by US President Donald Trump just hours before their White House meeting on Monday.
Trump suggested that Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately” by accepting terms that would forgo regaining Crimea and abandon Ukraine’s NATO ambitions. Responding about ninety minutes later on X, Zelensky asserted that “not Ukraine, but Russia must end this war, which it itself started,” and expressed hope that cooperation with the US and European allies would push Moscow toward genuine peace.
Zelensky emphasized his commitment to defending Ukraine, stating that “Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kiev, Odessa, or Kharkov after 2022.” While declining concessions, he thanked Trump for the White House invitation and highlighted their shared desire to end the conflict swiftly and reliably.
The visit follows last Friday’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders stressed their commitment to resolving the conflict. Moscow maintains that lasting peace requires Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, demilitarize, and recognize current territorial realities, including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.
Trump suggested that Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately” by accepting terms that would forgo regaining Crimea and abandon Ukraine’s NATO ambitions. Responding about ninety minutes later on X, Zelensky asserted that “not Ukraine, but Russia must end this war, which it itself started,” and expressed hope that cooperation with the US and European allies would push Moscow toward genuine peace.
Zelensky emphasized his commitment to defending Ukraine, stating that “Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kiev, Odessa, or Kharkov after 2022.” While declining concessions, he thanked Trump for the White House invitation and highlighted their shared desire to end the conflict swiftly and reliably.
The visit follows last Friday’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders stressed their commitment to resolving the conflict. Moscow maintains that lasting peace requires Ukraine to abandon NATO ambitions, demilitarize, and recognize current territorial realities, including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment