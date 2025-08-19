Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Hindu Kush Region In Afghanistan

2025-08-19 04:18:20
An earthquake of magnitude 5.17 struck a region of Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 19, the GFZ reported.

The quake hit the country's Hindu Kush region.

The nation is highly prone to earthquakes. It is located in a seismically active zone due to its position along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

