Decentralized Energy Storage Market Report And Vendor Analysis Reveals Key Players In Energy Storage Evolution

The decentralized energy storage market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.10 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 16.4%.

This comprehensive report delivers an in-depth analysis of market size, forecast, growth drivers, trends, and challenges, along with an evaluation of key market vendors.

This report provides an up-to-date analysis of the industry's current scenario, including influential trends and driving forces such as the rise in renewable energy adoption, significant government policies and incentives, and the proliferation of electric vehicles.

Advanced battery technologies are identified as critical drivers of the decentralized energy storage market growth, alongside the rising adoption of microgrids and the emergence of energy storage as a service, both of which are anticipated to generate substantial market demand.

The study includes detailed market-size data, segmentation with regional analysis, and a vendor landscape, enhancing the understanding of the sector's dynamics.

The decentralized energy storage market is segmented as follows:

By Technology



Battery energy storage

Thermal energy storage Others

By End-user



Residential

Commercial Industrial

By Type



Renewable-based systems Non-renewable based systems

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The report covers the following areas:



Decentralized Energy Storage Market sizing

Decentralized Energy Storage Market forecast Decentralized Energy Storage Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis section is included to assist clients in enhancing their market position. Detailed evaluations of several leading vendors such as ABB Ltd., BYD Energy Storage, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. plc, EnerSys, Enphase Energy Inc., Fluence Energy LLC, General Electric Co., and others, help shape competitive strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

Market overview

2 Market Analysis



Price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



Market ecosystem



Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



Market definition



Market segment analysis



Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size



Global Decentralized Energy Storage Market 2019 - 2023



Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023



End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

Impact Analysis of U.S. Tariffs on Global Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Technology





Comparison by Technology



Battery energy storage



Thermal energy storage

Others

9 Market Segmentation by End-user





Comparison by End-user



Residential



Commercial

Industrial

10 Market Segmentation by Type





Comparison by Type



Renewable-based systems

Non-renewable based systems

11 Customer Landscape

Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



Market drivers



Market challenges



Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape



Overview



Competitive Landscape



Landscape disruption

Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis



Companies profiled



Company ranking index Market positioning of companies

Companies Profiled:



ABB Ltd.

BYD Energy Storage

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corp. plc

EnerSys

Enphase Energy Inc.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Fluence Energy LLC

General Electric Co.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Chem Ltd.

Nextera Energy Inc.

Saft Groupe SAS

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sonnen GmbH Tesla Inc.

