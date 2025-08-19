Wellness Tourism Market Set To Soar: From $1.00 Trillion In 2024 To $1.68 Trillion By 2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$1.68 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Wellness Tourism Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Travelers Type
6.1 Primary
6.2 Secondary
7 Market Breakup by Service Type
7.1 Transport
7.2 Lodging
7.3 Food and Beverage
7.4 Shopping
7.5 Activities and Excursion
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Location
8.1 Domestic
8.2 International
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
Wellness Tourism Market
