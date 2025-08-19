Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline & Market Insights Report 2025 Featuring Emerging Drugs Sparsentan (Travere Therapeutics), DMX-200 (Dimerix Bioscience), And WAL0921 (Walden Biosciences)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover drug profiles, therapeutic assessments, and emerging trends within the FSGS industry

This report offers a detailed analysis of over 15 companies and 18 pipeline drugs targeting Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a critical cause of idiopathic steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome and end-stage kidney disease. The report examines both clinical and nonclinical stage products, focusing on product type, development stage, administration route, and molecule type. Additionally, it provides insights into inactive pipeline products in this sector.

Understanding the complex interplay contributing to podocyte injury in FSGS and acknowledging the impact of genetic mutations has guided the development of targeted therapies. Notably, mutations like NPHS2 and TRPC6 present challenges in treatment responsiveness, but do not typically recur post-kidney transplantation. Furthermore, variants in the APOL1 gene are linked to unfavorable renal prognosis and steroid resistance.

The report provides comprehensive insights into current and future prospects for FSGS treatments, covering disease overview, therapeutic guidelines, and clinical assessments of drugs in various developmental stages. It includes details on drug mechanisms, clinical studies, and regulatory activities, as well as technological developments such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, designations, and funding.

Sparsentan - Travere Therapeutics: Sparsentan, a Dual Endothelin Angiotensin Receptor Antagonist, targets endothelin A and angiotensin II subtype 1 receptors. Pre-clinical studies suggest it reduces proteinuria and protects against glomerulosclerosis. Sparsentan has orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. As of March 2025, Travere announced an sNDA acceptance for traditional approval, with a PDUFA target date set for January 2026.

DMX-200 - Dimerix Bioscience: DMX-200, a CCR2 blocker, is combined with standard AT1 receptor blockers. It received orphan drug designation and patents until 2032. In Phase IIa, DMX-200 showed benefits to FSGS patients, leading to its current Phase III trials. WAL0921 - Walden Biosciences: WAL0921, an innovative monoclonal antibody, prevents protein-induced podocyte dysfunction by targeting suPAR, a protein elevated in chronic kidney diseases. Current Phase II trials aim to validate its efficacy in halting FSGS progression.

Key Players: Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Pfizer, Goldfinch Bio Key Products: DMX-200, Sparsentan, PF-06730512, GFB-887

