Illicit E-Vapour Market Trends, Challenges And Future Outlook Report 2025 Illicit Market Stifles Legal Growth - $7 Of Every $10 Spent On Illicit E-Vapour

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the booming USD47 billion illicit e-vapour industry, capturing 70% of the global market in 2024. This comprehensive report uncovers trends, challenges, and future outlook for the legal e-vapour market, highlighting key players, industry dynamics, and strategic insights for growth amid market pressures.

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Illicit E-Vapour Market: Trends, Challenges and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Illicit e-vapour is a USD47 billion industry. In 2024, USD7 out of every USD10 spent globally on e-vapour will be for illicit products. The fast growth of the illicit market is using all the oxygen for growth, suffocating the legal market.

This report provides an overview of the global e-vapour market, focusing on the illicit market's developments and current status. It highlights the challenges and opportunities for the legal e-vapour market while addressing key issues affecting the industry.

The Global Illicit E-Vapour Market: Trends, Challenges and Future Outlook global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes (Illicit+Legal), Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, E-Vapour Consumables (Illicit+Legal), Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Introduction

True size of the e-vapour market

Navigating the illicit market

Opportunities, challenges and moving forward Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900