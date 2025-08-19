Flight Management System Market Forecasts And Company Analysis Report 2025, With Profiles Of General Electric, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International, Universal Avionics System, And Thales Group

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flight Management System Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flight Management System Market is expected to grow from USD 7.82 billion in 2025 to USD 9.8 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.61%.

The Flight Management System Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global flight management system (FMS) market, offering industry experts critical insights into market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies.

This study explores the role of FMS in enhancing aircraft navigation, efficiency, and safety across various aircraft sizes, types, and end-users. By examining key market drivers, restraints, and competitive developments, the Flight Management System Market Study equips stakeholders in the aviation and aerospace sectors with actionable intelligence to navigate this dynamic market.



Competitive Environment and Analysis

In the Flight Management System Market Study, the competitive environment section highlights strategic innovations from key players shaping the market.

Recent developments from leading companies underscore the industry's focus on advanced technology and integration:



Honeywell International Inc.: In 2024, Honeywell launched an upgraded FMS software suite with enhanced predictive navigation algorithms, improving fuel efficiency by up to 7% for commercial aircraft. This development strengthens Honeywell's position in the airline sector, addressing the demand for sustainable and cost-effective flight operations. Thales Group: In early 2025, Thales introduced a next-generation FMS hardware solution with integrated AI-driven decision support, designed for military aircraft to enhance mission-critical navigation accuracy. This innovation reinforces Thales' leadership in the military aviation segment, catering to the growing need for advanced situational awareness.

The Flight Management System Market Study also includes a market share analysis, detailing mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, such as Rockwell Collins' 2024 partnership with a leading airline to integrate cloud-based FMS services, improving real-time flight planning capabilities. The competitive dashboard provides a clear view of these dynamics, enabling industry experts to assess market positioning and strategic trends.

The Flight Management System Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the competitive and technological landscape of the flight management system market. By spotlighting key developments from players like Honeywell and Thales, alongside comprehensive segmentation and regional insights, this study empowers stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

As the aviation industry continues to prioritize efficiency and safety, the Flight Management System Market Study offers a strategic guide for capitalizing on opportunities in this evolving market.

Report Coverage:



Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)



General Electric Company



Rockwell Collins



Honeywell International Inc.



Universal Avionics System Corporation Thales Group

