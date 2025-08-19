Al Ahli Eye Strong Show At Asian Stage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Despite a losing start to their domestic campaign, Al Ahli are setting their sights on making a mark on the Asian stage, aiming to replicate last season's impressive run as they prepare for their debut in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two) which kicks off on September 16.

Under the guidance of Igor Biscan, Al Ahli will compete in the second-tier continental competition, which features 32 teams - 16 each from the East and West Regions - divided into eight groups.

While Al Sadd, Al Duhail and Al Gharafa will represent Qatar in the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite, Al Ahli are Qatar's representatives in ACL Two.

They have been drawn into Group B alongside Uzbekistan's FC Andijon, Turkmenistan's FK Arkadag and Bahrain's Al Khaldiya SC.

German star Julian Draxler, who played a key role in Al Ahli's fourth-place finish in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) last season, said the team is motivated and focused on a strong debut in the Asian competition.

“We are hoping to have a good season like the last one. We did very well last year. It's an important season because we will play in Asia this year,” Draxler said during QSL's Media Day on Sunday.

“Of course, the AFC Champions League Two is going to be harder because international teams will be tougher, but we will try our best,” he added.

Al Ahli will begin their ACL Two campaign against Al Khaldiya SC on September 17 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

However, their immediate focus is on their upcoming QSL clash against reigning champions Al Sadd on Thursday, as they seek to recover from a 2-0 defeat to Al Shamal in their season opener. Al Sadd also suffered a surprise loss to Qatar SC in their first match.

To prepare for the season, Biscan's side held a preseason training camp in the Netherlands and made several additions to their squad.

Dutch international Michel Vlap, Yannis Fath El-Din and most recently Khaled Mohamed signed on loan from Al Duhail for one season are among the club's key reinforcements for the new season.