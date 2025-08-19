Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Team Qatar Shines At Youth Contender Championship

Team Qatar Shines At Youth Contender Championship


2025-08-19 04:16:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's table tennis team delivered an impressive performance at the WTT Youth Contender Championship held in Amman, adding a new achievement to the nation's growing success in international table tennis.

The Qatari players secured a total of seven medals: one gold, three silver and three bronze.

Rasha Laghribi stood out with a gold medal in the U-11 category and a bronze in the U-13, showcasing her remarkable talent across age groups.

Alia Albaz claimed silver in the U-11 category, while Serena Shaikh earned silver in the U-13. Abdulaziz Al-Abdullah added another silver for Qatar in the U-15 competition. Bronze medals were won by Rabia Al-Kuwari (U11), Ruqayya Al-Baz (U15), and Mubarak Marzouq (U11), rounding off a strong showing by the team.

The Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) praised the achievement, stating that it reflects the ongoing development of Qatari youth in the sport and highlights the effectiveness of the training programs and support systems in place.

The QTTA emphasised that these results are the fruit of hard work, commitment, and the growing investment in Qatari sports.

MENAFN19082025000063011010ID1109946116

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search