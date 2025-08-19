Team Qatar Shines At Youth Contender Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's table tennis team delivered an impressive performance at the WTT Youth Contender Championship held in Amman, adding a new achievement to the nation's growing success in international table tennis.

The Qatari players secured a total of seven medals: one gold, three silver and three bronze.

Rasha Laghribi stood out with a gold medal in the U-11 category and a bronze in the U-13, showcasing her remarkable talent across age groups.

Alia Albaz claimed silver in the U-11 category, while Serena Shaikh earned silver in the U-13. Abdulaziz Al-Abdullah added another silver for Qatar in the U-15 competition. Bronze medals were won by Rabia Al-Kuwari (U11), Ruqayya Al-Baz (U15), and Mubarak Marzouq (U11), rounding off a strong showing by the team.

The Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) praised the achievement, stating that it reflects the ongoing development of Qatari youth in the sport and highlights the effectiveness of the training programs and support systems in place.

The QTTA emphasised that these results are the fruit of hard work, commitment, and the growing investment in Qatari sports.

