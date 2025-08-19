Aerogel Market Dynamics: Innovation Meets Industrial Demand

Aerogel Market, by Form

Rising demand for aerogel insulation in Ukraine to retrofit buildings for energy efficiency

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global aerogel market is witnessing robust growth driven by rising demand from the oil & gas sector and the material's unique properties such as superior thermal resistance, reusability, and recyclability. However, high production costs remain a challenge, while increasing demand for lightweight and protective equipment creates significant opportunities.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Highlights:-- Market Size 2022: $1.3 billion- Market Size 2032: $7.5 billion- CAGR (2023–2032): 19.4%- Base Year: 2022- Coverage: Form, Type, End-use Industry, and Region- Pages: 350Key Growth Drivers:-- Rising adoption in the oil & gas industry- Properties such as lightweight, high durability, fire protection, and recyclability- Substitution potential for fiberglass, foam, and celluloseMarket Restraints:- High production costs- Poor mechanical strength- Demand fluctuations tied to consumer economic conditionsOpportunities- Expansion across multiple industries- Increasing use in aerogel-based apparel and protective equipmentMarket Impact: Russia-Ukraine Conflict:- Supply chain disruptions from Russia, a key aerogel producer- Shortages of raw materials and increased prices- Rising demand for aerogel insulation in Ukraine to retrofit buildings for energy efficiencySegmental Insights:-By Form:- Blanket: Largest share in 2022 (>50%), widely used in spacecraft and satellites.- Particle: Fastest growth (CAGR 19.84%), used in concrete/plaster for energy-efficient construction.By Type:- Silica: Dominated 2022 (>50%), used in aerospace, building, and cryogenic insulation.- Carbon: Fastest growth (CAGR 19.91%), used in gas sensors due to high surface area.By End-use Industry:- Oil & Gas: Largest share in 2022 (>50%), crucial for LNG storage and transport.- Automotive: Fastest growth (CAGR 20.28%), owing to lightweight and superior thermal insulation.By Region:- North America: Leading market (>40% share in 2022), driven by regulatory adoption in oil & gas.- Europe: Fastest CAGR (19.78%), with strong automotive applications (engine and exhaust insulation).Key Market Players:- Armacell- Active Aerogels- Aerogel Technologies, LLC- Cabot Corporation- Aspen Aerogels, Inc.- BASF SE- Dow- Svenska Aerogel AB- Thermablok Aerogels Limited- Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.These companies focus on new product launches, partnerships, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.