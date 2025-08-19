The 35Th Food Expo And Concurrent Fairs Attract Over 500,000 Visits

HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo , and Home Delights Expo successfully concluded today. Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair , which opened to both industry professionals and the public for the first time, wrapped up successfully on 16 August. The five exhibitions featured some 1,890 exhibitors and attracted over 500,000 visits. The bustling atmosphere resulted in a per capita spending of HK$1,630, once again demonstrating the appeal of this annual event and the public's purchasing power. Over at Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, there were some 18,500 buyers from 64 countries and regions. Apart from Hong Kong, buyers came from Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, as well as ASEAN countries, including Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others, highlighting Hong Kong's significant role as a key food trade hub globally. Additionally, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products , organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) together with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, also concluded successfully on 15 August.

Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director , stated: "This year, the event featured five major themes across several exhibitions, complemented by a variety of exciting activities that encouraged people to spend locally. The atmosphere was vibrant, fully reflecting the public's enthusiasm for gourmet food and trendy products. Due to weather conditions on the first day, the opening hours of the public fairs from Friday to Sunday were extended to provide exhibitors with greater opportunities to maximise sales and enhance visitor experiences. The Hong Kong International Tea Fair, which opened to the public over all three days for the first time, attracted significant attention and praise.”

Despite challenges from sluggish trade in traditional markets and geopolitical challenges, the HKTDC has consistently focused on driving innovation, helping small and medium-sized enterprises seize global development trends, and creating opportunities through innovative and flexible thinking.

Ms Chong added:“At this year's Food Expo and Food Expo PRO, we specifically curated products and services related to halal food, the silver economy, and food technology to meet emerging market demands and capture more business opportunities for exhibitors. We are pleased to see that the five exhibitions successfully generated more business for exhibitors, and the public enjoyed the culinary and shopping experience fully."

Per capita spending reached HK$1,630; increased interest in halal foods

During the exhibition, the organisers conducted a random sampling survey, interviewing some 1,440 visitors. The per capita spending reached HK$1,630. Over 58% of respondents reported spending HK$1,000 or more at the exhibition, and over 30% indicated that their actual spending exceeded their original budget, demonstrating a strong and thriving consumption atmosphere during the event. The survey results also showed respondents believe that health, green and organic food (48%), and nutritional supplements (36%) trends are worth paying attention to. Among the respondents who are aware that the exhibition has a halal food and beverage label, more than half of the respondents (52%) believe it helps promote the development of halal foods.

Vibrant consumption at the exhibition: encouraging sales performance

As a highly anticipated annual event in the city, the Food Expo is dedicated to highlighting exquisite delicacies and fine wines from around the world. Director of exhibitor Yick Cheong Ho (HK) Limited, Joan Chui, stated that the Flavours of Intangible Cultural Heritage theme day has drawn extra interest and expected revenue of approximately HK$900,000.

Some exhibitors are further expanding their business through the Food Expo. Huaying Lei , the chairman of Mayang Blue Phoenix Agricultural Development Co., Ltd from Mainland China stated that the company had signed a RMB60 million contract with a Hong Kong client for agri-products including high-quality edible eggs. Lei believed the Food Expo offers a perfect platform to showcase their wide-ranging products from Hunan Province.

The concurrently held Beauty & Wellness Expo offered visitors a diverse range of premium products, with brand Mars, a Taiwan whey protein brand, the brand marketing manager Roy Wong said,“This year, the visitor traffic exceeded our expectations and we expect our on-site sales will increase by 30% to HK$200,000.”

The Home Delights Expo showcased a variety of trendy household items and furniture. Andy Tsang , the design director of Renovation Guide Consultant Limited - specialising in interior design and decoration and participating in the expo for the first time - said,“Such a large number of new customers visiting our booth went above and beyond our expectations. We provided quotations to over 20 new clients, and we estimate that sales turnover will be around HK$2-3 million."

Trade exhibitions expand business networks; thriving opportunities in halal food

The 3rd Food Expo PRO and the 35th Food Expo introduced halal food and beverage label last year to help exhibitors expand their market for halal products. This year, more than 120 food suppliers showcased halal products from around the world, a 20% increase compared to last year. Daniel Chan , Director of Hong Kong exhibitor, Koon Chun Hing Kee Soy & Sauce Factory Ltd., said the company had seen many buyers from different countries and regions and discussed cooperations with five Mainland China and local distributors and restaurants and also met a buyer from Indonesia through the Click2Match platform.

The new "Coffee" zone also debuted this year, showcasing coffee products, accessories, and machines from various origins. Jin Lu , Operations Director of CSFA Holdings Shanghai Co. Ltd., stated that the company has engaged with nine exhibitors from Mainland China, the U.S., South Korea, and other regions. The company is interested in placing a coffee beans order of approximately 50 metric tons (worth around RMB3 million) from a Yunnan-based supplier, as well as a RMB700,000 order for premium hairtail fish from a Korea exhibitor.

The highlight zone, " Food Science and Technology ," brought alternative and future food to the attention of professional buyers. My Care Healthcare Limited, a manufacturer of modified soft diet products for the elderly. Founder Francis Ho said they had discussions with nearly 120 buyers on the first day. On the last day of the fair, HKTDC arranged specialised medical industry buyer tours of which there were two potential buyers and the company is in talks with two hospitals to discuss the potential of supplying soft meals to them.

The Okinawa Prefectural Government Hong Kong Representative Office organised four Okinawan companies to participate in the Food Expo PRO and successfully connected with buyers from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and international markets. Director Yasutoshi Nohara stated the fair helps them generate around HK$4 million in orders every year. Mr Nohara said the expo has been instrumental in providing them with a great opportunity, particularly to introduce Okinawan products in the Greater Bay Area and expand beyond Hong Kong with items that have not been shown in other markets before, such as soft shell turtle and Motobu beef.

Sichuan Sentaiyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd. has participated in the Food Expo PRO for four consecutive years, promoting healthy products. The company's CEO, Liu Lei shared,“On the first day of the Expo, we met a long-time Hong Kong client in person for the first time, leading to a successful deal worth over US$5 million. The HKTDC also introduced several potential buyers from Japan, Singapore, and other regions and we expect deals to be finalised soon.” Mr Lei also mentioned that through the hktdc Sourcing platform, the company received around 30 inquiries before the expo and arranged on-site meetings with several clients. The“EXHIBITION+” hybrid model has significantly boosted the company's visibility and secure more business opportunities.

The Hong Kong International Tea Fair opened to trade and public visitors on all three days for the first time. Yip Wing-chi , Founder of exhibitor, Lock Cha Tea House, welcomed this arrangement and noted that there was a significant increase in traffic, creating a lively atmosphere. The public participation has effectively boosted business. Mr Yip said this year's sales were three times higher than last year.

Hybrid model connecting local and overseas opportunities

This year, both Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair continued to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, enabling global food and tea buyers to engage in business discussions through both physical exhibitions and online platforms. Until 23 August, exhibitors and buyers can still utilise the "Click2Match" smart matching platform for online discussion and to explore business opportunities.

Chinese Medicine Conference Gathers Experts and Scholars to Promote Industry Exchange

The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products , organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association in partnership with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, has successfully concluded. The conference unveiled the latest professional information on traditional Chinese medicine and shared innovative achievements and development trends in the globalisation of Chinese medicine. Held concurrently with the Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo, Food Expo PRO , and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair , the event covered diverse fields such as food, beauty, health, home products, and Chinese medicine, successfully creating a synergistic effect, providing a broad platform for industry exchange.

