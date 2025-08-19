Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Stocks End Monday in Red

2025-08-19 04:11:27
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange ended Monday slightly lower as investors brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s crucial speech on Friday and upcoming retail earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.08%, losing 34.3 points to close at 44,911.82.

The S&P 500 edged down 0.01%, or 0.65 points, finishing at 6,449.15.

Conversely, the Nasdaq managed a modest gain of 0.03%, or 6.8 points, closing at 21,629.77.

Shares of major technology firms Microsoft and Meta declined roughly 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively, weighing on overall market performance.

Market watchers are keenly focused on Friday’s address by Powell for indications of potential interest rate cuts later this year.

Additionally, this week’s spotlight turns to earnings reports from retail giants including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. Investors will be searching for insights into the health of the U.S. consumer amid concerns over elevated stock valuations, tariffs, and decelerating job growth as the year approaches its end.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump convened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside European leaders Monday at the White House for pivotal discussions aimed at forging a coordinated strategy to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I'm optimistic that collectively, we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine, and I actually think there won't be," Trump said during the high-profile meeting, signaling hope for a security framework that could support a lasting peace deal.

