403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Stocks End Monday in Red
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange ended Monday slightly lower as investors brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s crucial speech on Friday and upcoming retail earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.08%, losing 34.3 points to close at 44,911.82.
The S&P 500 edged down 0.01%, or 0.65 points, finishing at 6,449.15.
Conversely, the Nasdaq managed a modest gain of 0.03%, or 6.8 points, closing at 21,629.77.
Shares of major technology firms Microsoft and Meta declined roughly 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively, weighing on overall market performance.
Market watchers are keenly focused on Friday’s address by Powell for indications of potential interest rate cuts later this year.
Additionally, this week’s spotlight turns to earnings reports from retail giants including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. Investors will be searching for insights into the health of the U.S. consumer amid concerns over elevated stock valuations, tariffs, and decelerating job growth as the year approaches its end.
On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump convened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside European leaders Monday at the White House for pivotal discussions aimed at forging a coordinated strategy to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"I'm optimistic that collectively, we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine, and I actually think there won't be," Trump said during the high-profile meeting, signaling hope for a security framework that could support a lasting peace deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.08%, losing 34.3 points to close at 44,911.82.
The S&P 500 edged down 0.01%, or 0.65 points, finishing at 6,449.15.
Conversely, the Nasdaq managed a modest gain of 0.03%, or 6.8 points, closing at 21,629.77.
Shares of major technology firms Microsoft and Meta declined roughly 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively, weighing on overall market performance.
Market watchers are keenly focused on Friday’s address by Powell for indications of potential interest rate cuts later this year.
Additionally, this week’s spotlight turns to earnings reports from retail giants including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. Investors will be searching for insights into the health of the U.S. consumer amid concerns over elevated stock valuations, tariffs, and decelerating job growth as the year approaches its end.
On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump convened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside European leaders Monday at the White House for pivotal discussions aimed at forging a coordinated strategy to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"I'm optimistic that collectively, we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine, and I actually think there won't be," Trump said during the high-profile meeting, signaling hope for a security framework that could support a lasting peace deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment