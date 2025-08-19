Capvidia Brings MBD For Suppliers With Browser-Based 3D Human-Viewable Models Linked To QIF/STEP
How it works:
MBDVidia publishes standards-based QIF/STEP from native CAD (Creo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk, etc.) and now generates a linked HTML viewable (and PDF) . Any browser can open the interactive 3D model and PMI, giving procurement, manufacturing, quality, and the shop floor a shared, authoritative view in a user-friendly way.
Why it matters for Suppliers:No CAD seats: Open interactive 3D + PMI in any modern browser. Faster RFQs: See features, GD&T, and tolerances in 3D to quote accurately. Fewer errors: Viewable is linked to QIF/STEP and native CAD-preserves intent. Bill of Characteristics click-through: Jump from each characteristic to the exact PMI on the model. Shop-floor friendly: Zoom, section, filter PMI; run on tablets or kiosks. Quality ready: Linked QIF speeds FAI/PPAP and audit-ready traceability. Clear changes: Model-to-characteristic traceability improves ECO handling. Start 2D → scale 3D: Use HTML as a low-friction on-ramp from PDFs.
“Capvidia is about simplifying collaboration between OEMs and suppliers,” said Tomasz Luniewski, CEO of Capvidia.“By pairing standards-based QIF/STEP with an interactive browser view, we make MBD universally accessible so quoting, programming, and quality teams can move faster with fewer mistakes.”
About Capvidia
Capvidia is the global authority on MBD/MBE. We make the 3D model the single source of truth , auto-generating PMI and characteristics to eliminate manual ballooning and automate workflows from design through quality. Built on open standards (QIF, STEP AP242) and native CAD, our software delivers true interoperability across CAD, CAM, CMM, and PLM-without loss of intent. The result is a complete, auditable, traceable digital thread linking every requirement to real-world results across OEMs and suppliers. Trusted by leading aerospace, defense, medical-device, and industrial manufacturers, Capvidia helps teams move faster, prove conformance, and collaborate with confidence.
