Multimedia, Inc. Launches Celebration Of Its 35Th Anniversary A Legacy Of Global Advertising Excellence

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Multimedia, Inc. , a global leader in international marketing and advertising services, is proud to announce the kickoff of its 35th Anniversary celebration. The company, founded in Orlando, Florida, on July 9, 1991, is preparing to commemorate 35 years of innovation, growth, and global impact in 2026.

Since its founding, Multimedia has evolved from representing leading Brazilian publications to becoming the exclusive Americas representative for top-tier digital and print media outlets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Today, the company boasts a robust network of 82 distinguished agents in 31 countries, strong ties with major agencies and clients worldwide, and a well-earned reputation for professionalism, prestige, and results.

Multimedia's expertise spans all advertising platforms-digital, print, radio, TV, and out-of-home (OOH)-enabling clients to execute high-impact campaigns across all continents.“We're incredibly proud of the brand prestige we've built over the decades,” said Fernando Mariano, Founder and President of Multimedia, Inc.“I've personally visited nearly 80 countries, many of them multiple times-to foster strong relationships with agents, agencies, clients, and media leaders. From São Paulo to Seoul, from Paris to Singapore, our mission has always been to connect global brands with the world's most influential media platforms.”

Among the renowned media represented by Multimedia are O Globo and O Estado de S.Paulo (Brazil), People's Daily and China Daily (China), JoongAng Ilbo (South Korea), Philippine Daily Inquirer (Philippines), Bangkok Post (Thailand), and Khaleej Times (UAE).

This powerful media reach has attracted an impressive portfolio of global clients, including Air France, Airbus, American Airlines, Armani, Bank of America, Boeing, Breitling, Canon, Citibank, Dolce & Gabbana, Emirates, Gucci, Hitachi, Hyundai, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Oracle, Qatar Airways, Rolex, Seiko, Siemens, Turespaña, UBS, and Visa, to name just a few.

Multimedia's guiding principle of brand prestige-defined by high quality, credibility, and global trust-continues to shape the company's strategy and services as it enters a new era of innovation and opportunity.

Agents, agencies and clients benefit from Multimedia highly recognized expertise and its commercial agreements with leading media outlets located in all continents, providing the best digital, print, radio, TV and OOH advertising possibilities worldwide.

