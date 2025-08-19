403
GBP/USD Forex Signal 19/08: Potential Rebound (Chart)
Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1425. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1425. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
The US will publish the latest data on housing starts and building permits, providing more information on the housing sector. The main catalyst for the pair will be the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium in which Jay Powell will share his views on the economy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has jumped in the past few days, moving from a low of 1.3136 to the current 1.3500. It has crossed the important resistance level at 1.3425, its highest point in September last year.The pair's 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) have crossed each other. It has also formed a small inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.The Awesome Oscillator has moved above the zero line and is hovering at the highest point since July 7. Therefore, it will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.3600.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
